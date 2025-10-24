Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday will trade tackles with Oxford United in an EFL Championship round 12 clash on Saturday (October 25th). The game will be played at Hillsborough.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Middlesbrough at the same ground in midweek. Morgan Whittaker gave the Boro the lead in the sixth minute, and his goal settled the contest.

Oxford United, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Wrexham. Nathan Broadhead's 14th-minute strike broke the deadlock, and the hosts held on to claim maximum points despite Callum Doyle's dismissal midway through the second half.

The loss left the Yellows in 20th place in the standings, having garnered nine points from 11 games. Wednesday are bottom of the standings with just six points to their name, making this fixture a relegation six-pointer.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Oxford United were victorious 13 times, Oxford United have 10 wins to their name, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Oxford United claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Oxford's last five league games have produced fewer than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Wednesday have won just one game all season long (seven losses).

Oxford's last six league games have produced an average of 11.3 corner kicks.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are on course for relegation to League One, barring an upturn in fortunes on the field. The Owls have the second-worst home record in the league, having claimed just one point in five games played in front of their fans.

Oxford United are not too far off, and will be looking nervously over their shoulders. Gary Rowett's side sit just one point above the drop zone, and a win here would boost their chances of survival.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

