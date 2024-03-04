Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

The action continues in round 36 of the EFL Championship as Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle lock horns at the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday.

Danny Rohl’s men set out in search of a fourth win on the spin for the first time this season as they continue their push from the relegation zone.

Sheffield United prevailed in a crunch bottom-of-the-table clash last Saturday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Owls have now won three games on the bounce — scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets — a run which has rekindled their hopes of beating the drop.

With 35 points from 35 matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd in the Championship table, just three points away from safety with 11 games to go.

Plymouth Argyle, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth at the weekend as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Ipswich Town on home turf.

Prior to that, Ian Foster’s side snapped their five-game winless run across all competitions on February 24 courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

The poor run of results has seen Plymouth drop into the relegation conversation as they now sit 16th in the Championship table, just two points above the drop zone.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Plymouth Argyle hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 47 meetings between the two teams.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Plymouth have failed to win their last three visits to the Hillsborough Stadium, losing twice and picking up one draw since November 2021.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in four consecutive home games across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since January’s 2-1 defeat against Coventry City.

Plymouth currently hold the division’s third-poorest away record, having picked up just 12 points in their 17 games on the road so far.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have turned a corner in recent weeks and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling on Tuesday. The Owls take on a floundering Plymouth side who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)