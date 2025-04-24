Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday host Portsmouth in the penultimate matchday of the Championship. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Ad

Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-1 home win over Middlesbrough. Boro took the lead through Finn Azaz in the 11th minute, but the Owls hit back after the break. Josh Windass equalised nine minutes into the second period before Anthony Musaba bagged an 89th-minute winner.

Snapping a six-game losing streak, losing four - including the last two - Sheffield are up to 13th in the points table with 53 points from 44 games, winning 15.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are fresh off a 1-0 home win over 10-man Watford. Colby Bishop's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Fratton Park, with Kevin Keben seeing red for the visitors 12 minutes into the second period.

A second straight win lifts Pompey to 16th in the standings with 52 points from 44 games, winning 14. They are six points clear of the relegation zone, with their second-tier status for next season nearly assured.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Portsmouth Championship clash at Hillsborough:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 72 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Portsmouth 29-27, with the Owls winning the reverse fixture 2-1 in October.

Sheffield are unbeaten in six games in the fixture across competitions, winning four, including the last two.

The Owls have won just once in nine home games - all in the Championship - losing five on the trot.

Pompey have won just two of their last nine road outings - all in the Championship - losing seven.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: W-L-L-D-L; Portsmouth: W-W-D-L-L

Ad

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, as is evident in their respective positions in the points table. Sheffield were on course for a top-six finish, but a horrendous run of five straight home defeats put paid to those hopes.

In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to separate the two sides, but Sheffield have had Portsmouth's number in recent meetings. Pompey, though, are the more in-form side heading into the clash, with Sheffield winning once in seven overall games

Ad

Nevertheless, considering their recent dominance in the fixture, expect the Owls to continue their unbeaten run with a stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven clashes have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More