Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday host Portsmouth in the penultimate matchday of the Championship. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.
Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-1 home win over Middlesbrough. Boro took the lead through Finn Azaz in the 11th minute, but the Owls hit back after the break. Josh Windass equalised nine minutes into the second period before Anthony Musaba bagged an 89th-minute winner.
Snapping a six-game losing streak, losing four - including the last two - Sheffield are up to 13th in the points table with 53 points from 44 games, winning 15.
Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are fresh off a 1-0 home win over 10-man Watford. Colby Bishop's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Fratton Park, with Kevin Keben seeing red for the visitors 12 minutes into the second period.
A second straight win lifts Pompey to 16th in the standings with 52 points from 44 games, winning 14. They are six points clear of the relegation zone, with their second-tier status for next season nearly assured.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Portsmouth Championship clash at Hillsborough:
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 72 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Portsmouth 29-27, with the Owls winning the reverse fixture 2-1 in October.
- Sheffield are unbeaten in six games in the fixture across competitions, winning four, including the last two.
- The Owls have won just once in nine home games - all in the Championship - losing five on the trot.
- Pompey have won just two of their last nine road outings - all in the Championship - losing seven.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: W-L-L-D-L; Portsmouth: W-W-D-L-L
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction
Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, as is evident in their respective positions in the points table. Sheffield were on course for a top-six finish, but a horrendous run of five straight home defeats put paid to those hopes.
In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to separate the two sides, but Sheffield have had Portsmouth's number in recent meetings. Pompey, though, are the more in-form side heading into the clash, with Sheffield winning once in seven overall games
Nevertheless, considering their recent dominance in the fixture, expect the Owls to continue their unbeaten run with a stalemate.
Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Portsmouth
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven clashes have had at least two goals.)