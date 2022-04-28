Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday will host Portsmouth in the final weekend of EFL League One on Saturday.

Sheffield will come into this game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town, which has secured them playoff status for the season.

The visitors have also secured a top-10 finish in the league irrespective of the outcome of their final game.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head

The recent record favors the visitors going into this game.

In their last five encounters, Pompey have emerged victorious on a couple of occasions, with one match going their rivals' way.

The last time they met each other, they shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Portsmouth Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday's game.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass

Suspended: None

Portsmouth

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Jordan Storey, Cheyenne Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson; Mendez-Laing, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson; Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory

Portsmouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gavin Bazunu; Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Hayden Carter; Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Callum Johnson, Marcus Harness; Ronan Curtis, Tyler Walker, George Hirst

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth Prediction

There is little motivation left this season for either of the two teams in this fixture. Sheffield have enjoyed a tremendous season so far and will be mightily pleased with their efforts to get into the playoffs. For much of the early part of the season, they looked out of sorts and barely showed any signs of getting into the playoff places. However, a strong run of results since late December has catapulted them to fourth in the League One standings.

Their rivals, on the other hand, will look at this campaign as another season of disappointment. Despite hovering around playoff positions for much of the season, inconsistent outcomes during the month of February entirely derailed their campaign.

Pompey have made a decent comeback since late March, however, it has been too little too late. Another season has gone begging for them.

A closely-fought game is on the cards with the hosts picking up the win.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Portsmouth

