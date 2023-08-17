Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will host Preston North End at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have not had the smoothest return to the English second-tier kicking things off with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton in their league opener earlier in the month. They were beaten 4-2 by Hull City in their second game taking the lead via a Juan Delgado strike and then conceding four unanswered goals before Michael Smith reduced the deficit late in the game.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 22nd in the table with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the season on Saturday.

Preston, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Bristol City in their first league game of the season before crashing out of the Carabao Cup days later following a defeat to Salford City. However, they picked up their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Sunderland 2-1 at Deepdale.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 115th competitive meeting between Wednesday and Preston. The hosts have won 44 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one more. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The visitors were beaten 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 games in this fixture.

Wednesday have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Preston are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Prediction

Sheffield have lost five of their last six games and have won just one of their last seven. They have lost just one competitive home game since September last year and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Preston's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)