Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday host mid-table side Preston North End at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

With only six wins and 11 defeats from 24 games, the Owls have been fighting the drop all season.

After going unbeaten in five games recently, they've now lost consecutively to Everton in the FA Cup and Coventry in the league.

This has brought the side back down to earth and halted the momentum which appeared to be building.

Preston will be keen to pounce on this as the side is looking to ambush their way into the top half of the standings.

The Lilywhites are level on points with 10th-placed Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile, Blackburn have a game in hand over them but remain a position adrift due to an inferior goal difference.

Following a run of three consecutive defeats which also saw them get humiliated by bottom-side Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 in the FA Cup, the Lancashire-based outfit have recovered slightly.

They beat Birmingham City 1-0 on the road before a goalless stalemate against fifth-placed Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

Advertisement

In 113 meetings between the sides, the spoils are fairly even with Sheffield winning 43 times but Preston coming out on top on 45 occasions.

We're back at Hillsborough to face Preston on Saturday!



Who remembers this Lewis McGugan stunner against the Lilywhites? 😍 #swfc pic.twitter.com/uNjpE4RZLD — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 28, 2021

That tally includes the last three fixtures between the sides in the league, the last of which was a 1-0 win at home earlier in the season.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match. Manager Neil Thompson does not have any players suspended for the clash either.

However, Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer are one booking away from a ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

💭 A Match To Remember: Strike-duo @NeilMellor33 and @Parky08 fired North End to victory over Sheffield Wednesday as we look back at a memorable clash with this weekend's opponents!



➡️ https://t.co/eJiJSpS7yV#pnefc pic.twitter.com/dcdxOOcYYP — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 28, 2021

Preston North End

The Lilywhites are also without any injury or suspension woes. However, midfielder Ryan Ledson is on four yellow cards and on the brink of a one-match ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1): Keiren Westwood; Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Matt Penney; Joey Pelupessy, Sam Hutchinson; Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Andre Green; Josh Windass.

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Alan Browne, Paul Huntington, Ben Davies, Joe Rafferty; Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman; Scott Sinclair, Jayson Molumby, Brad Potts; Emil Riis.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End Prediction

Sheffield are looking to win four consecutive home games for the first time since January 2016. They have won five of the last six games against Preston at the Hillsborough.

They will therefore be confident of causing another upset, although the Lilywhites have it in them to eke out a draw at least.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End