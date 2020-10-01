Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to continue to chip away at their pre-season 12-point deduction last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to the in-form Bristol City last weekend.

As a result, they remain locked at the foot of the table, eight points from safety and the only side within the bottom seven to have claimed a league win this campaign.

QPR, meanwhile, earned a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough to increase their season tally to four points.

The two sides are fairly even in terms of squad depth and quality, despite their distant respective positions of 24th and 11th. A brave man would be confident in calling this one.

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR Head-to-head

Sheffield Wednesday have had the better of QPR in recent encounters, coming out winners in their league and FA Cup fixtures this year.

However, the last time the Owls hosted the London outfit in August 2019, they fell to a 2-1 loss.

Indeed, they haven’t beaten QPR at Hillsborough since October 2016 – four home games ago.

Sheffield Wednesday do have the lions share of victories historically between the two Football League giants, triumphing 32 times over their Championship rivals with QPR winning on 25 occasions.

There have been 17 draws between the two since their first game against each other in November 1948.

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR Team News

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Callum Paterson from Cardiff for £500,000 this week – a signing that has pleased club fans.

They were less impressed, however, with Garry Monk’s decision to replace Adam Reach with Elias Kachunga during the game last weekend, so we may see him play the full 90 minutes this time around.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR manager Mark Warburton revealed that he had left goalkeeper Joe Lumley out of the side because of doubts over his future.

With no progression in the situation since, he may give Seny Dieng the nod once again.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan , Liam Palmer, Izzy Brown, Josh Windass, Elias Kachunga

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng Osman Kakay, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lee Wallace, Geoff Cameron , Luke Amos, Bright Osayi-Samuel, George Thomas, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR Prediction

Wednesday have put in some decent performances but QPR’s pacey wide men will be licking their lips at their 3-4-1-2 formation as they look to exploit any gaps.

The visitors did well against Middlesbrough last week but they know that the Owls will be keen to make amends for their defeat last weekend.

It will be difficult to split the two outfits, and perhaps a score draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 QPR