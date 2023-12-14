Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

The action continues in round 22 of the EFL Championship when Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers square off at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday.

Marti Cifuentes’ men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four matches and will be looking to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday were sent crashing back to earth on Wednesday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Prior to that, Danny Rohl’s side snapped their four-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on December 2, one week before claiming a 1-0 win at Stoke City.

Despite Sheffield Wednesday’s recent resurgence, they currently sit 23rd in the EFL Championship table, level on 13 points with rock-bottom Rotherham United.

Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers failed to make use of their numerical advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Cifuentes’ men were previously on a run of three consecutive victories, seeing off Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City respectively.

With 20 points from 21 matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the league table, one point behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town just outside the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 76 meetings between the sides, Sheffield Wednesday boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 26 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Cifuentes’ men are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Hillsborough Stadium, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in October 2016.

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home matches since the start of October while claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

QPR are winless in six of their last seven away matches, losing four and claiming two draws since the third week of September.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday and QPR have had a slow start to the season and find themselves in the danger zone. QPR have struggled to get going away from home and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)