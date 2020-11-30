Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday are winless in four and remain firmly in the bottom three following their goalless draw with Stoke City at the weekend.

They have scored just seven goals all season and even a win will not be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone this week.

After an abysmal run, Reading have got back up to speed over the past week, drawing and winning their last two games.

As a result, they stay in the top six and now they, along with Swansea City, have won the most league games in the Championship this season (eight).

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading Head-to-head

The hosts lost this fixture 3-0 last season – the Owls’ only defeat against Reading in their last seven meetings.

Wednesday have won four of the last six encounters between the pair, with Reading winning just once.

The two clubs have met 29 times in their respective histories. Reading have won 11 times and Sheffield Wednesday have won on 12 occasions.

The other six games have ended in draws.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading Team News

Josh Windass remains unavailable as he sits out his suspension a red card earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Joe Wildsmith impressed in goal with Keiren Westwood out injured and could retain his spot in between the sticks.

Jordan Rhodes was brought on and taken off in the game. It will be interesting to see whether he gets a chance to feature in this game.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Aden Flint, Jack Marriott

Doubtful: Keiren Westwood

Suspended: Josh Windass

Ovie Ejaria netted in Reading’s win over Bristol City at the weekend and will undoubtedly start once again.

Sam Baldock returned to the bench for the first time following a lengthy lay-off, although he probably won’t start this game.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Andy Yiadom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (5-3-3): Joe Wildsmith, Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Joost van Aken, Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Kadeem Harris, Callum Paterson, Adam Reach

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Michael Olise, Lucas Joao, Yakou Miete

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are in dire need of a win but they will have to work extremely hard to get a result in this game.

Reading look to be back up to speed and have now got a number of key players back to full fitness. We think that the visitors will be the happier of the two teams after 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Reading