Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Two sides who have endured a slow start to the season square off in round 14 of the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday host Rotherham United on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts failed to get up and running in the Championship, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday. Danny Rohl’s men remain winless in the league this season, losing 10 of 13 games. Sheffield are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, having picked up just three points.

Coventry, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out, edging out Coventry City 2-0 at the New York Stadium. Before that, Taylor’s side were on a six-game winless run, losing four and picking up two draws since mid-September.

With nine points from 12 games, Rotherham are 22nd in the Championship but could move level with 18th-placed Plymouth with all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 43 meetings, Sheffield boasts a superior record in the fixture, losing 15.

Sheffield are without a win in 13 games across competitions, losing 10, since their shootout win over Stockport County in the EFL Cup in August.

Rotherham are winless away from home this season, losing six of their seven games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Prediction

Both teams have stumbled into the new campaign and find themselves scrambling for points in the bottom three.

Buoyed by their solid display against Coventry, Rotherham head into the weekend with renewed confidence and should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield 0-1 Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rotherham to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of Rotherham’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last eight meetings.)