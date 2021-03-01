Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United prediction, preview team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will trade tackles at Hillsborough on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

This matchday 34 fixture is a direct relegation six-pointer. The hosts currently sit in 23rd spot, a point and a place behind Rotherham United who have earned 29 points but have a game in hand.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats. Sheffield Wednesday were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat away to Luton Town. Meanwhile, Rotherham United suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Reading on home soil.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 40 occasions in the past. Sheffield Wednesday have a better record with 20 wins and seven draws to their name. Rotherham were victorious on 13 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 on matchday eight of the current campaign. A brace from Jamie Lindsay and a penalty by Daniel Barlaser gave Rotherham a 3-0 first-half lead. That was enough to give them all three points on home soil.

Both sides have been in terrible form throughout the campaign and have lost their last four games.

Wednesday's poor form led to the termination of Neil Thompson's contract. Darren Moore has since replaced Thompson.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former advisor Glenn Roeder, aged 65.



Glenn will be missed by all the football family. RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/5Sl5urAVI7 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of the visit of Rotherham United and a host of players have been ruled out of the clash. Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (foot), and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) are all long-term absentees.

Andre Green has also been ruled out with a heel injury. The 22-year-old will be sidelined for a month.

First-choice goalkeeper Keiran Westwood pulled out of training with a rib issue and scans showed he suffered a fracture. Massimo Luongo suffered a knee issue last week and is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks.

Furthermore, Liam Shaw will serve out the final game of his suspension following his red card against Birmingham City.

Injuries: Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo, Andre Green, Keiran Westwood

Suspension: Liam Shaw

Rotherham United

The hosts have four players currently sidelined by injury. Jamie Lindsay (muscle), Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all unavailable for selection.

Richard Wood is a new injury concern with a groin injury. Michael Ihekwe has served his one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards and should be back in contention.

There are no suspension worries for manager Paul Warne.

Injuries: Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock, Richard Wood

Suspension: None

Advertisement

FREEVIEW | We needed to make opportunities count - Warne.



Watch Paul Warne's post-Reading interview, here. ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/OvmnWqETNS — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) February 27, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Wildsmith (GK); Osaze Urhoghide, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer; Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Elias Kachunga, Callum Peterson

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Viktor Johansson (GK); Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Michael Ihekwe, Matthew Olosunde; Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis Wing; Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Prediction

Given the similar standing of these sides on the table, it is highly likely that they will cancel each other out.

We are predicting a draw with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Rotherham United