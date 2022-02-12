Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday host Rotherham United at Hillsborough Stadium in League One on Saturday.

The Owls are currently on a four-game winning run without conceding a single goal. They're in seventh place with 52 points from 30 games and will be looking to keep up with the promotion hopefuls above them.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are leading the pack with 65 points from 30 games and have won their last five league games in a row. With just two defeats in their last 24 games, Paul Warne has run a taut ship following a shaky start to their campaign which looks set for a promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head

There have been 42 clashes between the sides before, with Sheffield Wednesday winning exactly half of them.

However, the same fixture last year ended in a 2-1 loss for the home side.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls have a lengthy injury list to contend with ahead of the game. They will be without Cheyenne Dunkley, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules for the game.

Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson have returned to first team training. However, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Cheyenne Dunkley, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules

Doubtful: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg came off with a hamstring injury in their last match. Joshua Kayode, who replaced him and made an instant impact, should come into his place once again.

The visitors are also expected to be without Mickel Miller, who's been ruled out for a month.

But on the bright side, Richard Wood will return from a suspension, relegating Joe Mattock back to the bench.

Injured: Will Grigg, Mickel Miller

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer; Jack Hunt, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson; Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Callum Paterson.

Rotherham United (3-5-2): Josh Vickers; Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Daniel Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Shane Ferguson; Joshua Kayode, Michael Smith.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United Prediction

It's a battle between two in-form sides, so expect sparks to fly. Both teams have won their last few games in the league but at least one will see their run end here.

The Owls haven't conceded in their last four games whereas Rotherham have scored nine in their last as many games.

So an unstoppable force will meet an immovable object and we can only expect a contest like this to end all square.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Rotherham United

Edited by Shardul Sant