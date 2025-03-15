Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United renew acquaintances in the latest edition of the thrilling Steel City Derby when they lock horns at the Hillsborough Stadium on Sunday. Both sides will head into the weekend looking to secure bragging rights over their local rivals and this makes for an exciting watch.

Sheffield Wednesday continued their push for a playoff spot as they picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road last Tuesday. This followed a dominant 3-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on March 8, a result which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 51 points from their 37 EFL Championship matches so far to sit 12th in the league standings, six points off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, their local rivals Sheffield United were left disappointed last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City after conceding a 90th-minute equalizer.

However, with that result, the Blades are now unbeaten in three consecutive games, claiming two wins and one draw, and are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games since the start of February.

With 77 points from 37 matches, Sheffield United are currently third in the Championship standings, three points off league leaders Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 50 wins from the last 145 meetings between the sides, Sheffield United boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 47 occasions.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last five games against Danny Röhl’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in February 2012.

Sheffield Wednesday are without a win in their most recent five home games, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 4-2 victory over Derby County on New Year’s Day.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Prediction

The stakes are high for both sides heading into the weekend as they look to secure maximum points and also bragging rights. We predict Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will take the game to each other before settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)

