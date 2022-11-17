Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2022

Sheffield Wednesday will host Shrewsbury at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in another round of League One football.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and will fancy themselves promotion contenders as they approach the midpoint of the season. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley in their last game, with Alex Mighten scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half.

Sheffield Wednesday sit third in the league table with 37 points from 18 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they play at the weekend.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, have struggled to come alive in League One despite their positive start to the season. They were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley last time out and could have no complaints after failing to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

The visitors sit 14th in the League One standings with 23 points from 18 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury. The hosts have won just three of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won eight times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Sheffield's three league defeats this season has come on home turf.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

The Owls have conceded 16 goals in League One this season. Only Bolton and Barnsley have conceded fewer goals.

The Shrews have scored the second-fewest goals of all teams above the drop zone in League One this season.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their last four matches and are undefeated in their last six league games. They have won five of their last six games at the Hillsborough Stadium and will head into Saturday's game with confidence.

Shrewsbury are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have struggled for form on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield Wednesday

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the visitors' last five matches)

Tip 3 - Sheffield Wednesday to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in their last nine games)

