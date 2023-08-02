Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Southampton to the Hillsborough Stadium in the 2023-24 EFL Championship opener on Friday (August 4).

This is an interesting matchup, as Sheffield are back in the Championship after two seasons while Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League after an 11-year top-flight spell.

Sheffield had a fairytale ending to their 2022-23 campaign, recording a comeback win in the League One playoff semifinals and securing promotion, thanks to a 123rd-minute winner from Josh Windass in the final. Southampton, meanwhile, finished dead last in the Premier League last season and went winless in their last 13 games.

Sheffield had a rather disappointing pre-season, suffering four defeats in seven games. Southamptom, meanwhile, did not fare much better with just one win from their five pre-season games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 84 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1896 in the FA Cup. Sheffield lead 33-27.

Their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Sheffield have suffered four straight defeats against Southampton, including a 6-5 loss on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round in November last year. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Sheffield are unbeaten in three home meetings in the Championship against Southampton, keeping clean sheets in the last two games.

Southampton are winless in four Championship meetings against Sheffield, failing to score thrice.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton Prediction

Sheffield will take to the pitch under new manager Xisco, who has seen four defeats in seven friendlies since taking charge last month. They will look to make their home advantage count, but given their struggles in pre-season, not much is expected from them in attack.

Meanwhile, Southampton appointed Russell Martin as the new manager in June and will play their first competitive game under the former Swansea City coach. They lost their last two friendlies.

As both teams have gone through a lot of changes during the off-season, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-1 Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ché Adams to score or assist any time - Yes