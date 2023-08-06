Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Sheffield Wednesday host Stockport County at the Hillsborough on Tuesday (August 8) in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Owls began their 2023-24 season with a 2-1 loss to Southampton in the Championship. In the eighth minute, Adam Armstrong opened the scoring for the Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League after 11 years. Lee Gregory brought Sheffield level soon after the restart, but with just three minutes of normal time remaining, Che Adams netted the winner for the visitors.

It was a disappointing start for Sheffield, who signed ten players during the summer and prepared for the new season by engaging in seven friendlies

Stockport, too, began their domestic season on a losing note on Saturday as the Hatters went down 1-0 to Gillingham on matchday one of the Football League Two 2023-24 season.

Robbie McKenzie broke Stockport's resistence in the 86th minute to hand the visitors all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 clashes between the sides, with Sheffield winning 16 times and losing seven.

The hosts are unbeaten in three games against Stockport, winning twice.

Sheffield have kept a clean sheet in their last three meetings with Stockport.

Sheffield are unbeaten in three home games against Stockport.

Stockport's last win at Sheffield came in December 2000 (4-2 in League Division 1).

Sheffield have progressed beyond the first round of the EFL Cup in five of their last six campaigns.

This is only Stockport's second appearance in the EFL Cup in the last 11 years.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County Prediction

Sheffield are two tiers above Stockport in the English football hierarcy and have home advantage here. Although both teams are coming off a defeat, the Owls are the better team on paper and should eke out a narrow win in a hard-fought contest.

Prediction: Sheffield 2-1 Stockport

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes