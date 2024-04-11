Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Sheffield Wednesday lock horns with Stoke City in round 43 of the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Norwich City in midweek. Norwich found themselves two goals to the good through Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz inside 16 minutes before Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith scored in the final 15 minutes to rescue a point for the Owls.

Sheffield remain in the relegation zone with 43 points from 42 games, behind Huddersfield on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Steven Schumacher's Stoke are fresh off a 3-0 defeat at Swansea City in midweek. Liam Cullen put the hosts ahead inside 19 mnutes before Matt Grimes and Joshua Key confirmed the three points in the second half.

Stoke are 19th in the points table with 46 points from 42 games, four points clear of the drop zone with as many points left.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head numbers and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Stoke Championship clash at the Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City head-to-head and key stats

In 98 games across competitions, Sheffield lead Stoke 39-35.

Both sides have two wins and as many losses in their last five meetings. Sheffield won the reverse fixture 1-0 away in December.

Sheffield have two wins and one loss in their last five games.

Stoke have won once and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Last five games across competitions (most recent result first): Sheffield: D-W-L-D-L; Stoke: L-D-D-W-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City prediction

Both sides have struggled this season, as evident in their respective league standing. However, Stoke will likely escape the drop, while Sheffield face a battle to avoid it.

Neither's team's recent form is anything to talk about - winning just once in five games. Their head-to-head record - especially recently - is quite even, making this a tricky matchup to call.

Interestingly, the fixture has not seen any side clinch a 'league double' since the 1925-26 League Two season. So, history will be against Sheffield as they attempt to repeat their feat from nearly a century ago.

However, with the Owls looking to avoid going down, expect them to eke out a narrow win at home.

Pick: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Less than 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six head-to-head meetings have had one goal or less.)

Tip-3: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have had three clean sheets in their last five meetings with Stoke.)