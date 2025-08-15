Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City renew acquaintances on matchday two of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides endured contrasting fortunes on the opening weekend.
Henrik Pederson's Sheffield are coming off a 2-1 loss at 2023-24 winners Leicester City last week. Despite Nathaniel Chalobah opening the scoring for the visitors inside 26 minutes, Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes strikes gave the Foxes all three points.
Following the defeat, the Owls are 16th in the standings. They returned to winning ways in midweek with a shootout win at Bolton Wanderers in their EFL Cup opener. Sheffield led thrice but were pegged back each time despite having a numerical advantage for large swathes before prevailing 4-2 on penalties.
Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a 3-1 home win over Derby County in their first Championship game of the season. All four goals came in the second period. After Carlton Morris' 60th-minute opener for Derby, the Potters scored twice in stoppage time to take all three points.
The result catapulted them to second in the standings. Stoke followed that up with a shootout win in their EFL Cup opener in midweek over Walsall at home. Following a goalless stalemate, Robins' side prevailed 4-3 on penalties.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Sheffield-Stoke Championship skirmish at Hillsborough:
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 101 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Stoke 40-36 but lost their last meeting 2-0 away in the Championship in April.
- Both sides have four wins apiece in their last 10 meetings across competitions, all in the Championship.
- Sheffield have won just once in their last 10 home games, all in the Championship, losing five (in a row).
- Stoke have won just once in their last eight road outings, all in the Championship, losing five, including four in a row.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: W-L-D-D-W; Stoke: W-W-D-L-W
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City prediction
The two sides have had contrasting starts to their league campaigns but needed penalties to overcome the opening hurdle in their cup openers.
While Sheffield have had an indifferent home record stretching back to last season, they are unbeaten in seven home league meetings with Stoke, winning twice.
Meanwhile, the Potters are looking for consecutive league wins over Sheffield for the first time since 1984 but haven't won their opening away Championship game in 17 seasons. Expect the trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Stoke City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in 12 games across competitions since last season.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last three meetings have had at least two goals.)