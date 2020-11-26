Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday have not done too badly considering they started the season on minus-12 points, but fans will be demanding more from their side as they now sit on plus-seven points.

No one will know this better than new boss Tony Pulis, who is yet to win as Owls boss, losing his first fixture before recording an impressive 1-1 draw away at Swansea City.

A loss against Stoke City, who could potentially break into the playoffs with a win, may see them sit bottom come Saturday evening.

The Potters will need certain results elsewhere to go their way if they are to break into the top six, but this will no doubt fuel them as they face their much-loved former manager.

A solid shift from every one of them tonight 👊



We'll take that point, the positives and on to Saturday at Hillsborough #SWASHW pic.twitter.com/gP6lAzZnX0 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 25, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Sheffield Wednesday’s loss to Stoke in their last encounter was their first in four games against the Potters.

The Owls have not tasted defeat at home to Saturday’s opponents in four Hillsborough games; their last loss on home soil coming back to November 2005.

In fact, before their last meeting, the hosts had not lost to Stoke in a league game in seven meetings.

Advertisement

There have been 95 games between the pair since their first encounter in 1982, Wednesday winning 38 of them, losing 34 and drawing 23.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Team News

The Owls will be without Josh Windass who starts his three game ban following his red card in their last game.

Jack Marriott will also be unavailable after picking up a calf injury that will keep him out for the rest of the year.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Aden Flint, Jack Marriott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kadeem Harris, Josh Windass

After a very lengthy period on the sidelines, Ryan Shawcross played his first 90 minutes since his injury this week, featuring for the Potters’ under-23 side.

However, their main concern is in between the sticks with first-team goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Adam Davies both out injured.

As a result, 20-year-old Josef Bursik will take the gloves again for this encounter.

Injured: Joe Allen , Thibauld Verlinden, James Chester, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn

Doubtful: Ryan Shawcross, Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (5-4-1): Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Joost van Aken, Moses Adubajo, Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes.

Stoke City predicted XI (4-4-2): Josef Bursik, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, James McClean, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

👀 Tim Robinson will be the man in the middle on Saturday.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3y6MMrIFJJ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke have remoulded themselves since his departure, but Pulis will still fancy his chances against the club he knew inside out.

The Potters are strong but not seamless and he will want to expose these weaknesses as much as possible on the weekend.

We expect a very close encounter that will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Stoke City