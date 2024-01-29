Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2024

Sheffield Wednesday will host Watford at the Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the second-tier this season and are currently fighting for survival. They were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City in their last league outing finding themselves two goals down before Josh Windass scored a second-half consolation goal.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the league table with 22 points from 28 games. They are just three points above Rotherham United at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Watford meanwhile are playing well at the moment and are now pushing for a promotion playoff spot at the end of the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bristol City last time out in the Championship and followed that up with another 1-1 draw against Southampton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The visitors sit 10th in the league standings with 40 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between Wednesday and Watford. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

The Owls are the lowest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of just 22.

Four of Wednesday's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Hornets are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford Prediction

Wednesday are on a three-game winless run after winning their three games prior. They have however lost just one of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Watford are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. They have picked up four wins and two draws from their last six games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Watford

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)