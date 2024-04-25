Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion square off at the Hillsborough Stadium in their penultimate game of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 27).

Sheffield moved out of the relegation zone last weekend with an impressive 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. The Owls have gone four games without defeat, winning two since a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on April 1.

This upturn in form has seen Sheffield move out of the relegation zone. They are 21st in the Championship table, one point above the dotted line.

West Brom, meanwhile, were left empty handed for a second consecutive game, as they lost 2-1 to title-chasing Leicester City on Saturday. Before that, the Baggies’ 10-game unbeaten run came to an end on April 13 courtesy of a 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland.

With 72 points from 44 matches, West Brom are fifth in the Championship, three points above seventh-placed Hull City just outside the promotion playoff places.

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 120 meetings, Sheffield lead 53-39.

The Baggies have won their last four games against Sheffield and are unbeaten in 10 encounters, winning seven since a 1-0 loss in April 2007.

The Owls have lost once in nine home games across competitions, winning thrice, since January.

West Brom have lost one of their last eight away games, winning two, since February.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 West Bromwich Albion Prediction

With their season potentially hinging on Saturday’s result, anticipate a cagey affair, with Sheffield and West Brom taking a cautious approach.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-1 West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Sheffield's last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)