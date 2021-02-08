Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday host Wycombe Wanderers at the Hillsborough Stadium for a clash in the Championship, as the sides currently occupy the bottom two places in the standings.

The Owls are second to last, with 25 points from 27 games. They have won only eight games so far, as their run of nine consecutive seasons in the second-tier of the English football is heading to a close.

The club has also seen two managerial changes. Garry Monk, in-charge since September 2019, was dismissed in November. His successor Tony Pulis, who oversaw just 10 games and won just once, was sacked in December.

Niel Thompson is currently the caretaker manager, and the form has improved under him, with four victories from the last six games.

However, they are coming off the back of a 4-1 thumping to Milwall last weekend.

The situation is much worse for Wycombe, who are playing in the Championship for the very first time in their history.

Rooted at the foot of the table with just 15 points, the Chairboys have won only three games all season, and look set to go back down to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

In only five meetings between the sides, the spoils have gone mostly to Sheffield, who have beaten Wycombe three times before.

However, the Chairboys beat Sheffield 1-0 in their only clash in the Championship, coming in October last year.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The home side has a clean bill of health going into the match and no one is suspended either.

However, Liam Palmer must proceed with caution as the right-back is just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers

The visitors are without any casualties or suspensions. However, manager Gareth Ainsworth is expected to make a few changes to the side which lost to Nottingham Forest recently.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Keiren Westwood; Tom Lees, Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide; Liam Palmer, Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy, Kadeem Harris; Callum Paterson, Jordan Rhodes.

Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsopp; Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Jason McCarthy; David Wheeler, Nnamdi Ofoborh; Daryl Horgan, Garath McCleary, Admiral Muskwe; Uche Ikpeazu.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Both teams are desperate for points, but we do not expect a high-scoring clash. Wycombe's appalling record of just a single victory away from home could see Sheffield bag a win here.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers