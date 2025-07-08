Shelbourne vs Linfield FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025

In a clash between two sides from Ireland, Shelbourne and Linfield FC lock horns in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since March 2020, when they played out a goalless draw in the Setanta Cup.

Shelbourne returned to winning ways in the Irish Premier Division last Friday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Cork City on home turf.

Joseph O'Brien’s men had failed to win their previous three outings, losing 1-0 against Derry City on June 20 before playing out consecutive stalemates against Waterford and Galway United.

Shelbourne, who are currently fifth in the Premier Division table, booked their spot in the Champions League qualifiers after clinching the league title last season with 63 points from 36 games.

Meanwhile, Linfield made it two wins from two warm-up friendly matches last weekend when they stormed to a 7-1 victory over Newbuilding United.

Sandwiched between the two friendly wins, David Healy’s side suffered heartbreak in the 2025 Northern Irish Charity Shield as they were beaten on penalties by Dungannon Swift at Windsor Park.

Like Wednesday’s hosts, Linfield have reached the Champions League qualifiers by clinching the NIFL Premiership crown after finishing top of the Championship round table with 85 points from 38 games.

Shelbourne vs Linfield FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Shelbourne and Linfield, with Healy’s men picking up two wins and one draw from their previous three encounters.

Shelbourne have lost only three of their last 10 home matches while picking up four wins and three draws since mid March.

Linfield have won six of their most recent nine competitive games, while losing to Larne, Coleraine, and Dungannon Swifts during that period.

Shelbourne have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches while conceding 10 goals since the third week of May.

Shelbourne vs Linfield FC Prediction

While Linfield will be looking to continue from where they left off against Newbuilding United, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a more experienced and superior Shelbourne side. O'Brien’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Shelbourne 2-1 Linfield FC

Shelbourne vs Linfield FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shelbourne to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Shelbourne’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

