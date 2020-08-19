While Guangzhou Evergrande versus Jiangsu Suning makes for a heavyweight clash at the top of Group A, the second of two fixtures scheduled for tomorrow sees bottom-dwellers Dalian Pro taking on Shenzhen FC.

Perhaps this game holds more significance than any other in matchday 6, as both sides are aiming to escape out of the bottom places.

Dalian Pro have only managed a couple of draws this season despite comparatively lighter fixtures in their last few matches. They sit right at the bottom of the group, mainly due to their inability to find the back of the net. In fact, no other team barring Guangzhou R&F has scored fewer goals than Dalian Pro thus far.

Shenzhen FC, on the contrary, have lost more games than any other side in the group. They are under immense pressure, as the opening day 3-0 win has been overshadowed by four losses on the trot. Not to mention, they have never won a game against Dalian Pro.

The pressure to win and the fact that very little separates these two sides at present makes for an entertaining equation.

On that note, we dive right into everything you need to know ahead of the must-win Chinese Super League game between Shenzhen FC and Dalian Pro.

Shenzhen FC v Dalian Pro: Head-to-head

Shenzhen FC wins: 0

Dalian Pro wins: 8

Draws: 0

Shenzhen FC v Dalian Pro: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shenzhen FC: L-L-L-L-W

Dalian Pro: L-D-L-D-L

Shenzhen FC v Dalian Pro: Team News

Shenzhen FC boss Roberto Donadini is without a couple of players for this game

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen FC will will be buoyed by the return of Zhang Yuan, who did not feature in their previous outing due to a suspension. However, coach Roberto Donadini is still without the services of Blerim Dzemaili.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Blerim Dzemaili

Former Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng is a fitness doubt for Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro

While Lin Liangming and Huanhuan Shan continue their spell on the sidelines, Emmanuel Boateng remains doubtful for this game. Salomon Rondon, in that case, is expected to spearhead the attack.

Injuries: Lin Liangming, Huanhuan Shan

Doubtful: Emmanuel Boateng

Suspensions: None

Shenzhen FC v Dalian Pro: Probable XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Dalian Pro predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zhang Chong; Tong Lei, Dong Yanfeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai; Marek Hamsik, Wu Wei; He Yupeng, Sam Larsson, Sun Guowen; Salomon Rondon

Shenzhen FC v Dalian Pro: Match Prediction

Both sides will be vying for a win, which leaves more opportunities for exposure in key areas of the pitch. Expect a lot of goals in this one, with neither team managing to edge it out.

Predicted score: Shenzhen FC 2-2 Dalian Pro

