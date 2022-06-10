Shenzhen FC vs Meizhou Hakka prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

Chinese Super League action will be back on Monday as Shenzhen FC will take on Meizhou Hakka.

The hosts will be looking to maintain their winning run at the start of this season's CSL by wrapping up yet another win. They will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda last weekend.

The visitors will look to get their first win of the season after drawing their opening two games in the league.

Shenzhen FC vs Meizhou Hakka Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other only thrice in the past, with Meizhou yet to register a win in this fixture. Two outings have ended in stalemates with one going Shenzhen's way.

The recent form undoubtedly favors the hosts, who currently sit second in the table.

Shenzhen FC form guide: W-W

Meizhou Hakka form guide: D-D

﻿Shenzhen FC vs Meizhou Hakka Team News

Shenzhen FC

Morteza Pouraliganji is a long-term absentee with a knee injury for Shenzhen FC. Li Yuanyi is expected to return to the starting XI after recovering from his ankle sprain in the opening game.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meizhou Hakka

Liao Junjiang is expected to miss the tie for the second week in a row following a hamstring pull in the opening fixture of the season. Apart from that, they have no other suspensions or injury concerns.

Injured: Liao Junjiang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen FC vs Meizhou Hakka Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Mi Haolun, Yeljan Shinar; Zhipeng Jiang, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Dai Wai Tsun; Juan Quintero; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Meizhou Hakka Predicted XI(4-3-3): Hou Yu, Vas Nunez, Yang Yiu, Chang Li, Liang Xuming, Rodrigo Henrique, Wang Wei, Wang Hueng, Chen Zechao, Ying Hongbo, Aleksa Vukanovic

Shenzhen FC vs Meizhou Hakka Prediction

This fixture remains a tough challenge to negotiate for the visitors, who are yet to win this tie in their history. Shenzhen present a formidable challenge courtesy of their recent form and squad profile. Meizhou will rely heavily on their forwards Aleksa Vukanovic and Rodrigo Henrique to give them some hope of pulling off an upset.

Nevertheless, Shenzhen look too superior and should clinch this tie quite comfortably.

Prediction: Shenzhen FC 3-1 Meizhou Hakka

