Shenzhen FC vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shenzhen FC will host Qingdao FC on Monday, with three points at stake in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

Both sides come into this game off the back of 2-1 victories. Shenzhen FC picked up a 2-1 win away to Henan Songshan Longmen. Frank Acheampong and Alan Kardec helped them kickstart their campaign with a win.

Goals in each half from Junchen Zhou and Dejan Radonjic helped Qingdao register a 2-1 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC on Wednesday.

The victories left both sides in second and third spot in the table and they will each be seeking all three points to climb up the standings.

A great start for Juan Fernando Quintero in his CSL debut. Two assists helped Shenzhen FC beat Henan Songshan Longmen 2:1 in season opener. Alan Kardec headed in thanks to his corner kick. Quintero - Acheampong - Alan Kardec looks a terrific trident in CSL. pic.twitter.com/APGE3ndoH6 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 21, 2021

Shenzhen FC vs Qingdao FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 13th meeting between the sides and Shenzhen FC have the better record with five victories.

Qingdao have three wins to their name, while four previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their respective victories on matchday one of the campaign were their first games in over four months and they will each seek to build on that.

Shenzhen FC form guide: W

Qingdao FC form guide: W

Shenzhen FC vs Qingdao Team News

Shenzhen FC

The hosts do not have any known injury or suspension concerns to worry about. Alen Kardac and Frank Acheampong could retain their starting spots following their goalscoring heroics last week.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC

There are also no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

The 1st CSL goal for Dejan Radonjic since his move to Qingdao FC last summer. After Cangzhou Mighty Lions equalized 1:1, the Croatian winger immediately made an answer through an extraordinary curling goal to help Qingdao grab season-opening win. pic.twitter.com/q7SlelS4MD — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 21, 2021

Shenzhen FC vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang (GK); Haolun Mi, Mincheng Yuan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Xin Zhou; Zhipeng Jiang, Juan Quintero, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Zhenil Liu (GK); Peng Li, Jiashen Liu, Jian Liu; Wei Wang, Junchen Zhou, Hao Weng, Peng Lu, Xiaoxuan Ji; Denis Popovic; Dejan Radonjic

Both sides have open styles of play, which suggests this could be an entertaining fixture with plenty of goalmouth action.

The hosts are favorites in this tie but Qingdao have the ability to create good chances for themselves. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Shenzhen FC.

Prediction: Shenzhen FC 3-1 Qingdao FC