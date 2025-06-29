Shenzhen Peng City vs Shanghai Port Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

Shenzhen Peng City and Shanghai Port return to action in the Chinese Super League when they square off at the Shenzhen Stadium on Monday. Christian Lattanzio’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors, having lost each of their previous three encounters.

Shenzhen Peng City were on the receiving end of a humbling 5-0 defeat against Chengdu Rongcheng in their league clash at the Wuliangye Sports Center Stadium last Wednesday.

Before that, Lattanzio’s side snapped their three-game winless run courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Shanghai Shenhua on June 14, four days before crashing down to earth in a 2-1 home loss against Wuhan Three Towns.

Shenzhen have picked up 14 points from their 15 Super League matches so far to sit 13th in the table, level on points with 12th-placed Henan FC Jiuzu Dukang.

Shanghai Port, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Dalian Yingbo FC on home turf last Thursday.

Before that, Kevin Muscat’s men were dumped out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 3-2 loss against rivals Shanghai Shenhua on June 22, a result which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Shanghai Port have picked up 31 points from their 15 Super League games so far to sit fourth in the standings, three points off Chengdu Rongcheng.

Shenzhen Peng City vs Shanghai Port Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Shenzhen Peng City and Shanghai Port, with Muscat’s men picking up three wins from their previous three encounters.

Shenzhen have failed to win seven of their most recent nine games across all competitions, losing five and claiming two draws since April 20.

Shanghai Port are on a run of seven consecutive away games without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since March’s 4-1 loss against Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League.

Shenzhen are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, claiming three wins and one draw while scoring nine goals and conceding five since mid-April.

Shenzhen Peng City vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Fresh off the back of a dominant display against Dalian, Shanghai Port will head into Monday’s game with sky-high confidence as they look to move into the top-three places.

Shenzhen have struggled to get going of late and we fancy Muscat’s men to pick up the win at the Shenzhen Stadium.

Prediction: Shenzhen Peng City 0-2 Shanghai Port

Shenzhen Peng City vs Shanghai Port Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shanghai Port to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Shenzhen’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

