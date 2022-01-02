Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League concludes this week and will see Shenzhen host Beijing Guoan on Tuesday morning.

Shenzhen beat Hebei 1-0 in their game on New Year's Day, ending a three-game winless run that included back-to-back defeats. The hosts very much deserved their latest victory as they controlled the match proceedings in their usual fashion.

Shenzhen are fifth in the championship round with 32 points from 21 games. With nothing left to play for in the league season, the hosts will just be looking to end the campaign on a high.

Beijing Guoan's return to league football has been nothing short of calamitous. The visitors, who were seven points away from the top of the table, have seen that gap widen to 20 points after winning none of their last six games.

Beijing Guoan sit a place and two points behind Tuesday's hosts, who they can leapfrog in the table with a win later this week.

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Shenzhen and Beijing Guoan. The hosts have won just three of their previous meetings while the visitors have won nine times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month. The game ended 2-2.

Shenzhen Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shenzhen

Morteza Pouraliganji and Mubarak Wakaso are both injured and will miss Tuesday's game. The duo are the only absentees from the home camp ahead of their midweek clash.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji, Mubarak Wakaso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

The visitors have a couple of absentees of theirs as well. John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang and Li Ke have all been ruled out with injuries and are not expected to play against Shenzhen.

Pengxiang Jin remains suspended after receiving a red card in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang, Li Ke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pengxiang Jin

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lu Zhang; Haolun Mi, Shuai Pei, Xin Zhou, Dalun Zheng; Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Dai Wai Tsun; Juan Quintero, Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hou Sen; Qilong Ruan, Liang Shaowen, Liu Huan; Tao Jiang, Cao Yongjing, Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Bai Yang; Yuning Wang, Anderson Silva

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Shenzhen ended a three-game winless run with a 1-0 win last time out. The game also saw them keep a league clean sheet for just the second time in 13 games. They have conceded 28 goals this season, the second-most in the division.

Beijing Guoan are winless in their last six league games. They have lost their last four games on the road and are winless in their last five away outings. The points should go Shenzhen's way this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-1 Beijing Guoan

Edited by Peter P