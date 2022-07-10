Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23 

The Chinese Super League campaign continues next week and will see Shenzhen host Beijing Guoan at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre on Monday.

Shenzhen began the season strongly, winning three of their first four games before losing form and going winless in their subsequent four outings. However, they returned to winning ways last time out as they picked up a 2-1 comeback win against the Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The hosts sit eighth in the league table with 13 points from nine games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Monday.

Beijing Guoan have struggled to pick up wins of late. They were held to a goalless draw by Meizhou Hakka in their last game and will be gutted not to have picked up all three points as they were quite clearly the more dominant side.

The visitors sit three places and three points above their Monday opponents in the league table. They will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points next week.

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Shenzhen and Beijing Guoan. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. Their other seven matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which the Imperial Guards won 4-1.

Shenzhen Form Guide: D-W-D-D-W

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shenzhen

Former Olympique Marseille man Romain Alessandrini is out with an injury and will not play here. Tsun Dai came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Romain Alessandrini

Doubtful: Tsun Dai

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

Yuning Zhang and Naibijiang Mohemati both picked up knocks in the visitors' last game and could miss out on Monday's clash alongside Samuel Adegbenro and Muhmet Nebijan. Quanbo Guo and former Arsenal man Li Ke are both injured and will not play here.

Injured: Li Ke, Quanbo Guo

Doubtful: Samuel Adegbenro, Muhmet Nebijan, Yuning Zhang, Naibijiang Mohemati

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhang Lu; Shuai Pei, Im Chai-Min, Zhang Yuan; Jiang Zhipeng, Yuan Zhang, Li Yuanyi, Yeljan Shinar; Ke Sun, Gao Lin, Yongpo Wang

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sen Hou; Sang-woo Kang, Yang Yu, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang; Yongjing Cao, Ziming Wang, Liu Guobo

Shenzhen vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Shenzhen's latest result ended a four-game winless run in the league in which they lost three times. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Beijing Guoan are undefeated in their last eight games, winning four times and drawing the other four. They are in much better form than their hosts and should win here.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-2 Beijing Guoan

