Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

The Chinese Super League campaign continues this week and will see Shenzhen host Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Friday in the fourth game week of the Chinese top-flight.

Shenzhen began their league campaign strongly, picking up back-to-back wins over Chengdu Rongcheng and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in their first and second games respectively. However, they suffered their first defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Meizhou Hakka.

Shenzhen have picked up six points from an obtainable nine this season and sit fifth in the table. They will be looking to bounce back from their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions also kick-started their league campaign on a winning note, beating Beijing Guoan 2-1 earlier this month. However, they had to hold on for a goalless draw against Chengdu Rongcheng in their last game and were fortunate to have picked up the sole point after being on the backfoot for much of the game.

The visitors sit 12th in the league table with five points from three games. They will aim to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

In the last 15 meetings between the two sides, Shenzhen have won five times while the Cangzhou Mighty Lions have won one more. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the fifth round of the CFA Cup last season, with Shenzhen winning 3-1.

Shenzhen Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions (All Competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Shenzhen

Romain Alessandrini came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for Friday's game. Morteza Pouraliganji and Mubarak Wakaso are both set to miss the game, with the former being injured and the latter unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Doubtful: Romain Alessandrini

Unavailable: Mubarak Wakaso

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Congolese striker Oscar Maritu is out with an injury and will not play on Friday.

Injured: Oscar Maritu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Chae-min Im, Zhang Yuan; Zhipeng Jiang, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Dai Wai Tsun, Huang Ruifeng; Frank Acheampong, Lin Gao

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao; Yun Yang, Stoppila Sunzu, Yang Liu; Piao Shihao, Hao Guo, Kaimu Zheng, Xiaotian Zhang; Luo Jing, Fuyu Ma, Stefan Mihajlovic

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Shenzhen suffered their first defeat of the season last time out after back-to-back wins. Their latest result means they have now lost three of their last four home games and will be looking to improve their home form starting this Friday.

The visitors are unbeaten this season. However, they have failed to impress in their last two outings, drawing both games, and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-1 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

