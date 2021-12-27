Shenzhen vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues this week and will see Shenzhen host Changchun Yatai on Wednesday afternoon.

Shenzhen were beaten 3-1 by Shanghai Port last time out and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. They have now played back-to-back games without a win and have won just once since the Chinese Super League resumed.

Shenzhen sit fifth in the Championship Round with 29 points from 19 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Changchun Yatai later this week.

The visitors ended a three-game winless run last time out, beating Guangzhou City 2-1 on home turf. After falling behind in the first 20 minutes of the game, Changchun Yatai displayed commendable ambition to turn the game around and pick up maximum points.

Changchun Yatai sit a place above their midweek hosts in the table with 35 points. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Wednesday.

Shenzhen vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Shenzhen and Changchun Yatai. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won nine times. The two sides have drawn once.

The two sides last faced off earlier this month and played out a 1-1 draw.

Shenzhen Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Shenzhen vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Shenzhen

Morteza Pouraliganji remains out with an injury and will miss the game against Changchun Yatai. The defender is the only injured player for the hosts.

Mubarak Wakaso is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Mubarak Wakaso

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Serginho is out with a metatarsal fracture and will miss the game on Wednesday. Yufeng Zhang is a doubt for the game after missing the last two games due to a strain.

Mao Kaiyu has returned from his suspension and will return to the squad.

Injured: Serginho

Doubtful: Yufeng Zhang

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Mincheng Yuan, Yeljan Shinar; Zhipeng Jiang, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Juan Quintero; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wu Yake; Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Kaiyu Mao; Zhiyu Yan, Jiakang Hui, Li Zhang, Weihui Rao; Erik, Long Tan; Junior Negrao

Shenzhen vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Shenzhen have won just one of five games since the league resumed earlier this month. Their defensive frailties have been a major reason for their struggles as they have picked up just one clean sheet in their last 11 league games.

Changchun Yatai ended a three-game winless run last time out as they picked up a 2-1 home victory over Guangzhou City. They have now scored at least once in all but one of their last 15 league games and should be able to get the win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-2 Changchun Yatai

