Shenzhen will entertain Guangzhou FC at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday (November 22).

The hosts will likely avoid relegation despite their struggles. Shenzhen sit two places above the drop zone with 27 points, after recording eight wins, three draws, and 14 defeats in 25 games. They were highly competitive last season, finishing sixth.

A run of poor results led to the sacking of South Korean coach Lee Jang-soo in September. Caretaker Zhang Xiaorui was tasked with staving off relegation. He claims the Youth Army Phoenix’s lack of home ground (under renovation) is affecting their concentration but believes his team will stay in the division.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, were aggressively aiming for the title last season but ended third, earning a ticket to the AFC Champions League. They boast eight Chinese Super League titles and have won the coveted AFC Champions League twice. They don’t stand a chance of winning anything worthwhile this year, though.

The South China Tigers have won only three of their 25 games, drawing five and losing 17. They sit second from the bottom with 14 points. To beat the drop, they'd need to win almost all their five remaining games. Their 4-2 win over Sichuan Jiuniu in the Chinese FA Cup on Wednesday could be good motivation.

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five meetings, Guangzhou have won four times, with one win going for Shenzhen.

In their last five home games against Guangzhou, Shenzhen have suffered four defeats and managed one win.

Shenzhen have won once in their last five home games, drawing once and losing thrice.

In their last five games on the road, Guangzhou have recorded one win, two draws and two losses.

Shenzhen’s last five games have yielded one win and four losses, while Guangzhou have also won once, alongside two draws and two losses.

Form Guide: Shenzhen – L-L-L-W-L, Guangzhou – W-D-L-D-L.

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

The hosts will still have the opportunity to break into the top ten if they claim maximum points in their remaining five fixtures starting on Tuesday.

To avoid the drop, the upcoming game is a must-win for the visitors. Shenzhen are not going to bungle the chance to make progress on the decisive lap of the campaign, though.

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-1 Guangzhou FC

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shenzhen

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shenzhen to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guangzhou to score - Yes

