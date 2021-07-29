Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

It’s a top-of-the-table clash in the Chinese Super League as second-placed Shenzhen host league leaders Guangzhou FC at the Huadu Stadium on Friday.

Guangzhou FC will be looking to complete another league double over Shenzen and extend their winning streak in this fixture to 10 games.

Shenzen returned to winning ways last time out as they sailed to a comfortable 4-1 victory against Qingdao.

In an entertaining contest, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong, Lin Gao and Ke Sun were on target to hand Shenzhen their fifth win of the season.

Jose Carlos Granero’s men have now avoided defeat in their last six outings, picking up four wins and two draws.

This impressive run of games has seen Shenzhen surge to the top of the table, just behind league leaders Guangzhou FC on goal difference.

Friday’s visitors continued their hunt for a third straight Chinese Super League title on Tuesday as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Shandong Taishan.

Guangzhou FC raced to a two-goal lead through goals from Liyu Yang and Elkeson before Pedro Delgado pulled one back for Shandong Taishan in the final minute of the game.

This followed an entertaining 3-3 draw away to Guangzhou City last Saturday which ended their two-game winning streak.

Guangzhou FC are unbeaten in their last five games, picking up three wins and two draws while scoring 13 goals and conceding six.

With 18 points, Fabio Cannavaro’s men are currently seated at the top of the league table, level on points with the hosts and Shandong Taishan.

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Head-To-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Guangzhou FC have been imperious in their previous meetings, claiming victories in each of their previous nine encounters with Shenzhen.

Their last meeting came back in May, when Guangzhou FC claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Shenzhen Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Shenzhen

Shenzhen will have to cope without the services of defender Morteza Pouraliganji, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury. There are no suspensions for Shenzhen.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC

The visitors will have to cope without the services of right-back Shilong Wang, who is away on international duty. There are no injuries for Guangzhou FC.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Liao Lisheng; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Elkesen

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Juan Quintero, Mubarak Wakaso, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Lin Gao

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

This tie pits two of the favorites for the league title so we can expect a classic at the Z Stadium. However, Guangzhou FC have been dominant in this fixture and we predict they will continue this dominance and claim all three points.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-2 Guangzhou FC

