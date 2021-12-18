Shenzhen vs Hebei prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shenzhen and Hebei CFFC will battle for three points in the Chinese Super League Championship playoffs on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Changchun Yatai on Thursday.

Junior Negao and Juan Quintero scored goals in either half to ensure the spoils were shared at fulltime.

Hebei also played out a 1-1 draw away to Guangzhou FC. Wei Shihai and Zhang Hui's second-half goals saw the two sides share the points.

The respective draws left the two sides in sixth and seventh spots in the Championship tables respectively. Shenzhen are the better-placed side by virtue of their superior goal difference while Hebei are directly below them.

Shenzhen vs Hebei Head-to-Head

Hebei CFFC have three wins from their last seven matches against Shenzhen. The hosts have two wins to their name, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Dong Xuesheng and John Mary get on the scoresheet.

Both sides have identical records in their last five matches in all competitions, having posted one win and two draws each.

Shenzhen form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Hebei form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Shenzhen vs Hebei Team News

Shenzhen

Morteza Pouraliganji is still sidelined with a knee injury. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injury: Morteza Pouraliganji

Suspension: None

Hebei

Ximing Pan is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Ximing Pan

Suspension: None

Shenzhen vs Hebei Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lu Zhang (GK); Shuai Pei, Mincheng Yuan, Xin Zhou; Zhipeng Jiang, Wai-Tsun Dai, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Frank Archeampong, Yongpo Wang, Alan Kardec

Hebei Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Wei Zhang, Lin Cui; Quiming Wan; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Daogang Yao, Joao Silva; Leonardo

Shenzhen vs Hebei Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides, as they are evenly matched across the board. Home advantage gives Shenzhen a slight edge but Hebei CFFC are likely to give their all to leave with all three points.

Although one side can nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-1 Hebei

Edited by Peter P