Shenzhen vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues with a fresh set of fixtures on Saturday as Shenzhen host Henan Songshan Longmen at the Shenzhen Stadium.

Shenzhen will be aiming to grab a league double over the visitors this season after claiming a 2-1 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Shenzhen continued their charge to the top of the Chinese Super League table last time out when they claimed a 3-0 victory over Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic.

The game was settled in the first half after a goal from Mincheng Yuan and a brace from Alan Kardec put Shenzhen three goals up.

While the result condemned Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic to a third straight defeat, it was a second straight win for Jose Carlos Granero’s men.

Shenzhen have now picked up wins in three of their last four outings, with a 2-2 draw against Shandong Taishan being the only exception.

This upturn in form has helped Saturday’s hosts rise to fifth place in the table, one point and four places below Shanghai Port.

Meanwhile, Henan Songshan Longmen failed to grab successive wins last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Guangzhou City.

Shangyuan Wang gave the Red Devils the lead after just three minutes, but Guangzhou City drew level when defender Toni Sunjic inadvertently scored an own goal in the 56th minute.

Javier Pereira’s side have now managed just one win in their last seven outings, picking up four draws and losing twice.

With seven points from seven games, Henan Songshan Longmen are currently 10th on the log, level on points with 11th-placed Qingdao FC.

Shenzhen vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-To-Head

The results have been split evenly in the last 13 meetings between the two sides. They have both claimed five wins, while three games have ended all square.

Shenzhen Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Henan Songshan Longmen Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Shenzhen vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Shenzhen

Barring any late fitness issues, head coach Jose Carlos Granero has a fully-fit squad at his disposal on Saturday. There are no suspension concerns for Shenzhen.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Henan Songshan Longmen

Similarly, there are no known injury concerns for the visitors. They will be boosted by the return of 32-year-old defender Zhao Ke, who served his one-game suspension on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Juan Quintero, Mubarak Wakaso, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Lin Gao

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gouming Wang; Toni Šunjić, Xin Luo, Hao Chen; Boxuan Feng, Wang Haoran, Tim Chow, Zhao Ke; Parmanjan Kyum, Henrique Dourado, Dong Han

Shenzhen vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

While Henan Songshan Longmen will be aiming to find their feet, they face a Shenzhen side who have been superb on home turf. They currently boast the league’s best home record, picking up nine points from four home games.

We predict Shenzhen will continue this run of results at home and claim the win.

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-1 Henan Songshan Longmen

