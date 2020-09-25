Shenzhen vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shenzhen and Jiangsu Suning will trade tackles this Sunday in the Chinese Super League.

The home side currently find themselves fifth in Group A of the CSL after comprehensively defeating Dalian Pro 3-1 on Thursday.

Jiangsu Suning, for their part, are third and picked up an impressive 2-1 win against table-toppers Guangzhou Evergrande to guarantee their spot in the Championship playoffs.

Shenzhen vs Jiangsu Suning Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 10 occasions in the past and Suning have the better head-to-head record with four victories and 11 goals scored.

Shenzhen have two wins to their name, scoring six goals, while four games ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in the first round of the Chinese FA Cup and goals from Ivan Santini and Li Ang gave Jiangsu Suning a 2-0 victory over Shenzhen.

Full time. Jiangsu Suning 2-0 Shenzhen FC and qualified to next phase with minimal cost. Santini and Li Ang scored for Jiangsu. — Forza Jiangsu Suning (@suningfc) September 18, 2020

Shenzhen form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Jiangsu Suning form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Shenzhen vs Jiangsu Suning Team News

Shenzhen

Shenzhen have no injury concerns or suspension worries ahead of their clash with Jiangsu Suning.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jiangsu Suning

Suning also have no injury concerns or suspensions concerns ahead of their CSL fixture with Shenzhen.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen vs Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Zhipeng Jiang, Ju-Hun Song, Shuai Pei, Zhen Ge; Wai Tsun Dai, Ole Selnaes, Yuan Zhang; Lin Gao, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gu Chao; Yun Zhou, Miranda, Yang Boyu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni; Wu Xi, Tiang Yinong; Luo Jing, Alex Teixeira, Eder; Ivan Santini

Shenzhen vs Jiangsu Suning Prediction

With just one round of matches left in the Chinese Super League, the stakes have never been higher entering into this weekend's fixtures.

While some sides already have their futures guaranteed, other spots are still up for grabs and Shenzhen currently find themselves in a two-way battle with Shanghai Shenhua for the final place in the Championship playoff spot for Group A.

Despite Salomon Rondon's 9th goal of the season, Dalian Pro were defeated by Shenzhen FC 3:1 in the 6-point game. Rafa Benitez lost the last chance to lead his team to advance to the championship playoff and will have to stay in the home soil for the relegation battle. pic.twitter.com/g8fQJCYfRJ — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 24, 2020

Shenzhen did their chances a world of good with their 3-1 win in the 'six-pointer' against Dalian Pro and they will face Jiangsu Suning side that have nothing to play for.

Despite this, we could be in for a highly-entertaining clash that will see Shenzhen's strong desire for all three points earn the result they need.

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-1 Jiangsu Suning