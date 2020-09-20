Shenzhen vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shenzhen FC and Shandong Luneng will do battle on Monday in a matchday 12 fixture of the Chinese Super League.

Just three points separate both sides on the table, with Shenzhen currently occupying fourth spot in the eight-team Group A standings, while their opponents are one place higher in third.

Shandong Luneng posted a dominant performance in their 4-0 victory over Dalian Pro in the FA Cup, while Shenzhen FC were on the wrong side of a 2-0 defeat to Jiangsu Suning.

Full time. Jiangsu Suning 2-0 Shenzhen FC and qualified to next phase with minimal cost. Santini and Li Ang scored for Jiangsu. — Forza Jiangsu Suning (@suningfc) September 18, 2020

Shenzhen vs Shandong Luneng Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 16 occasions in the past and Shandong Luneng have the overwhelming advantage in fixtures between the pair.

Luneng have triumphed on 12 occasions against Shenzhen and drawn four with 36 goals scored, while they have tasted defeat just once and conceded only 10 goals.

The most recent meeting between the two teams came in August and Shandong Luneng triumphed 2-0.

Shenzhen form guide (all competitions): W - D - L - W - L

Shandong Luneng form guide (all competitions): L - L - D - L - W

Shenzhen vs Shandong Luneng Team News

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their clash with Luneng.

Striker Lin Gao is, however, walking on a tight rope and is one caution away from getting suspended.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Risk of suspension: Lin Gao

Shandong Luneng

Luneng have no injury concerns heading into their match with Shenzhen and manager Li Xiaopeng will have a full squad to choose from, as none of his players are suspended.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Shenzhen vs Shandong Luneng Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Zhipeng Jiang, Ju-Hun Song, Shuai Pei, Zhen Ge; Wai Tsun Dai, Ole Selnaes, Yuan Zhang; Lin Gao, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rongze Han; Long Song, Tamas Kadar, Junshai Liu, Chi Zhang; Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes; Duan Liuyu, Jin Jigdao; Graziano Pelle

Shenzhen vs Shandong Luneng Prediction

There is a lot riding on the outcome of the game for the two teams and as such, they would both go all out for the victory.

A win for Shandong Luneng will take them six points ahead of their opponents and make them more comfortable in the championship playoff spots, while a defeat could see them drop out of those coveted positions.

Jordi Cruyff's 1st win as head coach of Shenzhen FC. They took a 3:0 lead before the half-time and defeated Henan Jianye 3:1 after 90 mins. John Mary, despite being substituted early due to injury, made a brace within the opening 10 mins. It's a classic Gao Lin-Mary connection. pic.twitter.com/dklHlIpQM1 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 14, 2020

The same situation applies to Shenzhen and they almost cannot afford to lose this fixture, as they are currently level on points with fifth-placed Shanghai Shenhua and only goal difference separates the two teams.

A defeat will see Shenzhen drop into the relegation places, adding further motivation for a victory on Monday.

Shandong Luneng will be counting on stars like Marouane Fellaini and top-scorer Graziano Pelle to step up to the plate but the heightened stakes attached to the match could see the two sides cancel each other out.

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-2 Shandong Luneng