Shenzhen vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shenzhen and Shandong Taishan will battle at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center on Friday in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

Shenzhen come into this clash off the back of a 4-2 away victory against Guangzhou City. Alan Kardec scored a second-half brace to power the visitors to a convincing victory.

Shandong Taishan were 2-0 victors against Qingdao FC on home turf. Tianyu Guo and Xinghan Wu scored inside the first eight minutes to guide the hosts to all three points.

That win kept Tàishān Duì at the summit of the table in Group B of the CSL, while Shenzhen climbed up to third in the standings.

FT: Shenzhen FC 4:2 Guangzhou City. Alan Kardec made 2 goals and 1 assist. Jown Cardona scored a late conciliatory goal for Guangzhou City. After contributing an assist, Juan Fernando Quintero was close to his 1st CSL goal but it was cleared off the line by the defender. pic.twitter.com/yovRiGlDXL — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 8, 2021

Shenzhen vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 20 occasions in the past, with Shandong Taishan boasting an overwhelmingly better head-to-head record.

The Jinan outfit have 12 wins and six draws to their name, while Shenzhen were victorious in two previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on 21 September 2020 when goals from Liuyu Duan and Graziano Pelle gave Shandong Taishan a 2-1 away victory.

Shandong Taishan are the only unbeaten side left in Group A of the CSL, having won three and drawn one of their four matches to date. Shenzhen have picked up seven points so far.

Shenzhen form guide: W-L-D-W

Shandong Taishan form guide: W-D-W-W

Shenzhen vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Shenzhen

The hosts have no known injury concerns. There are also no suspension worries for manager Jordi Cruyff.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan

Taishan also have no reported injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang (GK); Haolun Mi, Mincheng Yuan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Xin Zhou; Zhipeng Jiang, Juan Quintero, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Long Song, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Tong Wang; Xiang Ji, Marouane Fellaini , Joon-Ho Son; Xinghan Wu, Tianyu Guo, Jingdao Jin

Shenzhen vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

The visitors have been rampant so far this season and are currently setting the pace for others to follow. They have also been compact in defense.

Although Shenzhen have enough quality within their ranks to trouble Shandong Taishan, we are predicting a comfortable victory for Hao Wei's side.

Prediction: Shenzhen 0-2 Shandong Taishan