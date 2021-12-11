Shenzhen vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 Playoffs

The Chinese Super League is back after a hiatus of four months for the playoffs as Shenzhen FC and Shanghai Port meet at Huadu Stadium on Monday.

Shenzhen finished third in the Group A standings while Shanghai Port managed to finish second in the Group B standings. Shenzhen were the champions of the Chinese top-flight in 2004 while Shanghai Port last won the competition in 2018. The playoffs will kick off on December 12 and conclude on January 4.

Shenzhen vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other four times so far, twice in the Chinese Super League and twice in League One. Shenzhen are winless against Shanghai with the latter recording three wins and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in league action at Shanghai Stadium in 2019. The game ended in a commanding 6-0 win for the then hosts, with Marko Arnautovic scoring four goals, Oscar scoring twice and Hulk also getting on the scoresheet.

Shenzhen form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Shanghai Port form guide (Chinese FA Cup): D-W-D-W-W

Shenzhen vs Shanghai Port Team News

Shenzhen

Gao Lin and Morteza Pouraliganji did not feature in the Chinese FA Cup fixtures in October and it is expected that the duo will be absent for these games as well. Juan Fernando Quintero has been pressuring the club for a move back to River Plate and is not expected to start here.

HOTPOT FOOTBALL @paulhotpot Carlos García Badias and Juan Pablo Ferreras, #ShenzhenFC coaches from Spain, asked the club to pay off their indebted salaries. The club rejected it and accused them of defaming, defrauding and blackmailing the club. Their departures from China are prohibited. via @espnxiaomi Carlos García Badias and Juan Pablo Ferreras, #ShenzhenFC coaches from Spain, asked the club to pay off their indebted salaries. The club rejected it and accused them of defaming, defrauding and blackmailing the club. Their departures from China are prohibited. via @espnxiaomi https://t.co/UQtPUYXkXM

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji, Gao Lin

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Juan Fernando Quintero

Shanghai Port

Ricardo Lopes has been ruled out with a knee injury while Paulinho is also ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Ricardo Lopes, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Sun Ke, Mubarak Wakaso, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Chen Xiangyu

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling; Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Hu Jinghang, Shenglong Li

Shenzhen vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Shanghai Port had the best defensive record in the regular season and were also impressive in their Chinese FA Cup campaign, making it to the final. Shenzhen are facing some trouble in management and these off-field issues could affect their performance on the pitch.

A narrow win for the Red Eagles is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Shenzhen 0-1 Shanghai Port

