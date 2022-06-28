Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shenzhen take on Tianjin JMT at the Meixian Tsang Hin-chi Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.
Shenzhen are currently 6th in the league, four points off the top 4. Jang-soo Lee's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Tianjin on Wednesday.
Tianjin JMT are currently 11th in the league, two points behind their opponents. Genwei Yu's side have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games on the trot across all competitions. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Shenzhen on Wednesday.
Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an entertaining matchup.
Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT Head-to-Head
Tianjin JMT have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Shenzhen winning only one.
Shenzhen's solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Wai-Tsun Dai and Shuai Pei scored in the 2-1 win, with Eder Lima grabbing a late goal for Tianjin on the night.
Shenzhen Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W
Tianjin JMT Form Guide: W-W-D-L-L
Shenzhen vs TIanjin JMT Team News
Shenzhen
Romain Alessandrini picked up an injury in midweek and will miss the game. Apart from that, Lee will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.
Injured: Romain Alessandrini
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Tianjin JMT
Tianjin JMT have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Meizhou Hakka last time out.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT Predicted XI
Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Haolun Mi, Shuai Pei, Chae-min Lim, Yuan Zhang; Wai-Tsun Dai, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Ruifeng Huang; Yuezheng Du, Frank Acheampong
Tianjin JMT Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jiamin Xu; Yuefeng Bai, Fan Yang, David Andujar, Jianan Wang; Yan Shi, Farley Rosa, Yinong Tian, Qiuming Wang, Dun Ba; Weijun Xie
Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT Prediction
Both teams have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.
We predict a tight game, with Tianjin coming away with a win.
Prediction: Shenzhen 1-2 Tianjin JMT
