Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shenzhen take on Tianjin JMT at the Meixian Tsang Hin-chi Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Shenzhen are currently 6th in the league, four points off the top 4. Jang-soo Lee's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Tianjin on Wednesday.

Tianjin JMT are currently 11th in the league, two points behind their opponents. Genwei Yu's side have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games on the trot across all competitions. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Shenzhen on Wednesday.

Overall: 111 games, 43 goals, 20 assists. Lot of players made big money moves to the ChineseLeague but couldn’t survive but Frank Acheampong has been an exception.At Shenzhen FC this season: 4goals in 5 gamesOverall: 111 games, 43 goals, 20 assists. Lot of players made big money moves to the Chinese 🇨🇳 League but couldn’t survive but Frank Acheampong has been an exception. At Shenzhen FC this season: 4 ⚽️ goals in 5 games Overall: 111 games, 43 goals, 20 assists. https://t.co/ZyWWVD6Ehl

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an entertaining matchup.

Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT Head-to-Head

Tianjin JMT have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Shenzhen winning only one.

Shenzhen's solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Wai-Tsun Dai and Shuai Pei scored in the 2-1 win, with Eder Lima grabbing a late goal for Tianjin on the night.

Shenzhen Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Tianjin JMT Form Guide: W-W-D-L-L

Shenzhen vs TIanjin JMT Team News

Shenzhen

Romain Alessandrini picked up an injury in midweek and will miss the game. Apart from that, Lee will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: Romain Alessandrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin JMT

Tianjin JMT have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Meizhou Hakka last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT Predicted XI

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus According to CSL's official vote, Farley Rosa is voted as the CSL Round 6 best player. The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal in China to help Tianjin JMT defeat Meizhou Hakka away from home. Looking forward to Farley Rosa - Robert Beric connection. According to CSL's official vote, Farley Rosa is voted as the CSL Round 6 best player. The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal in China to help Tianjin JMT defeat Meizhou Hakka away from home. Looking forward to Farley Rosa - Robert Beric connection. https://t.co/0MtkTGQjlG

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Haolun Mi, Shuai Pei, Chae-min Lim, Yuan Zhang; Wai-Tsun Dai, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Ruifeng Huang; Yuezheng Du, Frank Acheampong

Tianjin JMT Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jiamin Xu; Yuefeng Bai, Fan Yang, David Andujar, Jianan Wang; Yan Shi, Farley Rosa, Yinong Tian, Qiuming Wang, Dun Ba; Weijun Xie

Shenzhen vs Tianjin JMT Prediction

Both teams have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

We predict a tight game, with Tianjin coming away with a win.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-2 Tianjin JMT

