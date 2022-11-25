Shenzhen vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022

Shenzhen will square off against league leaders Wuhan Three Towns at the Jinjiang Football Training Center Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Saturday (November 26).

Shenzhen returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, with Frank Acheampong's first-half brace helping them to a 2-1 win over Guangzhou on Tuesday. They're now 13th in the standings with 30 points.

Wuhan, meanwhile, also returned to winning ways, beating Meizhou Hakka 3-0 on Monday, thanks to strikes from Marcos Vinicius Amaral Alves, Davidson and Ademilson. Wuhan have moved atop the standings, with Shandong Taishan losing to Chengdu Rongcheng.

Shenzhen vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just once, in August this year, which Wuhan won 5-1.

Wuhan have the best attacking record in the CSL, scoring 73 goals in 26 games, while Shenzhen have scored 28 goals in 26 games, the fifth-worst attacking record in the competition.

Wuhan have won nine of their last 11 away games in the CSL.

Wuhan have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six league games, while Shenzhen have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in six of their last nine outings.

Shenzhen vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction

Shenzhen have been inconsistent in recent games, picking up three wins in their last ten league games. They have failed to score in three of their last five and might struggle here.

Wuhan, meanwhile, have picked up five wins in their last seven league games. They need to win to stay at the top, and given their recent form, should do so.

Prediction: Shenzhen 1-3 Wuhan Three Towns

Shenzhen vs Wuhan Three Towns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wuhan

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Wuhan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Marcos Vinicius Amaral Alves to score or assist any time - Yes

