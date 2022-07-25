Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maribor prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Sheriff Tiraspol and Maribor will go head-to-head in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier at the Zimbru Stadium on Tuesday.

The Slovenian outfit will be seeking a fourth away victory on the spin, while the hosts head into the game unbeaten in 13 straight outings.

Sheriff Tiraspol maintained their unbeaten run in the Champions League qualifiers as they held Maribor to a goalless draw in the first leg of their round-two clash last Wednesday.

They have now picked up two draws and won one of their three qualification games, scoring once and keeping three clean sheets.

Sheriff Tiraspol head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in 13 consecutive outings across all competitions, stretching back to March’s 1-0 loss to FC Milsami Orhei.

Meanwhile, Maribor picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Slovenian PrvaLiga campaign last time out as they saw off ND Gorica 3-2 on home turf.

This followed a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kalcer Radomlje in their league opener on July 16.

Maribor are now unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings across all competitions, picking up three wins and five draws.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maribor Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Maribor Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maribor Team News

Sheriff Tiraspol

The hosts will take to the pitch without Iyayi Atiemwen, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Iyayi Atiemwen

Suspended: Stjepan Radeljić

Maribor

Azbe Jug, Marko Bozic and Martin Milec are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s clash.

Injured: Azbe Jug, Marko Bozic, Martin Milec

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maribor Predicted XI

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Razak Abalora; Renan Guedes, Gabi Kiki, Charles Petro, Patrick Kpozo; Regi Lushkja, Moussa Kyabou, Cedric Badolo Pernambuco, Rasheed, Ibrahim Akanbi, Momo Yansane

Maribor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Menno Bergsen; Martin Milec, Nemanja Mitrović, Max Watson, Gregor Sikošek; Jan Repas, Aleks Pihler; Danijel Šturm, Nino Žugelj, Ivan Brnić; Roko Baturina

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maribor Prediction

With a place in the next round of qualifiers on the line, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other. Sheriff Tiraspol are unbeaten in 13 consecutive games and we are backing them to maintain this fine run and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Maribor

