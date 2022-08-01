Sheriff Tiraspol vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Looking to maintain their perfect record in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Viktoria Plzen visit the Zimbru Stadium to face Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday.

The Moldovan champions head into the game unbeaten in 15 straight games across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sheriff Tiraspol were denied a dream start to their 2022-23 Moldovan Super Lig campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbru Chisinau on Saturday.

They have now turned their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they saw off Maribor in the second round courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate win.

Sheriff Tiraspol head into Tuesday unbeaten in 16 consecutive games across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and five draws in that time.

Like the hosts, Viktoria Plzen were held to a 2-2 draw by FK Teplice in their Czech Liga 1 curtain-raiser last time out.

Prior to that, they kicked off their Champions League with consecutive wins against HJK over two legs, scoring seven goals and conceding once.

Viktoria Plzen have lost just twice in 33 games across all competitions since the turn of the year and will look to keep this fine run going.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Viktoria Plzen Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be seeking to begin their rivalry on a winning note to place one foot in the next round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Viktoria Plzen Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Viktoria Plzen Team News

Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol will be without 26-year-old forward Regi Lushkja, who is currently suspended. There are no injury concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None

Suspended: Regi Lushkja

Viktoria Plzen

The Czech outfit will be without Filip Kasa and Petr Pejsa, who are currently recuperating from knee and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Petr Pejsa, Filip Kasa

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Razak Abalora; Renan Guedes, Gabi Kiki, Stjepan Radeljić, Patrick Kpozo; Serafim Cojocari, Moussa Kyabou, Cedric Badolo; Pernambuco, Kay Tejan; Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindřich Staněk; Radim Řezník, Lukáš Hejda, Ludek Pernica, Milan Havel; Pavel Bucha, Lukáš Kalvach; Jan Kopic, Jan Sýkora, Jhon Mosquera; Tomáš Chorý

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Sheriff Tiraspol and Viktoria Plzen head into Tuesday in solid form and this makes for a thrilling matchup. The Moldovan side have won their last six games on their home turf across all competitions. They are slight favorites and we are backing them to make use of their home advantage to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 2-1 Viktoria Plzen

