Sheriff vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sheriff will host Real Madrid at the Stadional Sheriff in the penultimate matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 3-1 away win over Floresti in the Moldovan Divizia Nationala on Saturday. Adama Traore, Khalid Basit and Boban Nikolov all got on the scoresheet to guide their team to victory.

Real Madrid were rampant in a 4-1 away win over Granada in La Liga. Four different men got on the scoresheet for Los Blancos, with Toni Kroos contributing two first-half assists in the rout.

Both sides will turn their attention to the continent, where they each have a shot at finishing top of Group D. Sheriff have lost steam after their fantastic start to their maiden UEFA Champions League season saw them top the group after two matchdays.

The Moldovan champions currently sit in third place on six points while Real Madrid lead the way at the summit on nine points.

Sheriff vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the all-time shocks in UEFA Champions League history when they registered a 2-1 away win over the Spanish giants at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jasur Jakhshibaev and Sebastian Thill scored in either half to guide their side to a memorable victory.

The hosts have won five of their last six games in all competitions while Real Madrid are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Sheriff form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Sheriff vs Real Madrid Team News

Sheriff

Momo Yansane, Boban Nikolov and Lovro Bizjak are all unavailable for the hosts due to injuries.

Injuries: Momo Yansane, Boban Nikolov, Lovro Bizjak

Suspension: None

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard (gastrointestinal), Federico Valverde (knee), Gareth Bale (calf) and Daniel Ceballos (ankle) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Gareth Bale, Daniel Ceballos

Suspension: None

Sheriff vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgos Athanasiadis (GK); Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Dimitrios Kolovos, Bruno; Frank Castaneda

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Sheriff vs Real Madrid Prediction

A win would guarantee Real Madrid qualification to the knockout stages for a record-extending 25th consecutive season. Sheriff know that anything other than a win might put paid to their hopes of qualifying. A more realistic target could be holding on to third place to be assured of a Europa League spot.

Real will have revenge on their minds following their embarrassing defeat on home turf last month and the Spanish giants are in rampant form at the moment. We are backing Carlo Ancelotti's side to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-4 Real Madrid

