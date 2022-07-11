Sheriff vs Zrinjski prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Sheriff Tiraspol will take on Zrinjski at the Zimbru Stadium in the second and decisive leg of their UEFA Champions League first round qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The hosts made a name for themselves last season, securing a memorable 2-1 win against eventual champions Real Madrid in the group stage. They'll look to add to their growing reputation as they seek another group stage appearance.

The first leg in Bosnia ended in a goalless draw, so it all comes down to this second leg. Given their home advantage, Sheriff will be confident of a positive outcome. Both teams head into this fixture will-rested, as they had no games in the last seven days.

Sheriff vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head

The first leg last week was the first meeting between the two teams, who played out a goalless draw.

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): D.

Zrinjski form guide (all competitions): D-W-W.

Sheriff vs Zrinjski Team News

Sheriff

The hosts don't have any reported absentees. There could be a few changes in the starting XI by manager Stjepan Tomas, though.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Zrinjski

Slobodan Jakovljevic missed the first leg with an injury. He was replaced by Marin Magdic, who impressed and will likely retain his place in the starting XI.

Dragan Juranovic and Irfan Hadzic remain sidelined with injuries and will play no part in this fixture.

Injured: Irfan Hadzic, Slobodan Jakovljevic, Dragan Juranovic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sheriff vs Zrinjski Predicted XIs

Sheriff (3-4-3): Dumitru Celeadnic (GK); Charles Petro, Stjepan Radeljic, Stefanos Evangelou; Heron Crespo Da Silva, Abou Ouattara, Cedric Badolo, Moussa Kyabou; Iyayi Atiemwen, Pernambuco, Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed.

Zrinjski (4-3-3): Josip Condric (GK); Hrvoje Barisic, Josip Corluka, Almir Bekic, Marin Magdic; Ivan Jukic, Damir Zlomislic, Igor Savic; Nikola Mandic, Marijo Cuze, Matija Malekinusic.

Sheriff vs Zrinjski Prediction

There was not much to separate the two teams in the first leg. On paper, at least, it is difficult to predict which team will come out on top in the second leg. Given Sheriff's home advantage, though, they could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-0 Zrinjski.

