Andriy Shevchenko to Genoa looks a complete mismatch

Andriy Shevchenko, the former AC Milan star, landed in Serie A this year as a replacement for Davide Ballardini at Genoa. Shevchenko had previously served as a technical assistant coach for Ukraine's national team. He took a giant stride forward by accepting the managerial role at a club in one of Europe's top leagues.

What led to Shevchenko's appointment

Ballardini guided Genoa to an 11th placed finish last season. It was a significant improvement for a club that had finished in the bottom five for the previous two seasons.

Expectations were higher for Genoa coming into this season, despite all the major Italian clubs investing significantly in the transfer market. Apart from AC Milan, the other top five Italian clubs changed their managers at the start of the season. Genoa had no reason to sack Ballardini coming into the new season.

However, they were disappointed with what unfolded. Genoa managed to register one win in their first 12 games. Ballardini had to go and in came Shevchenko.

Shevchenko gets a raise

It was no ordinary appointment for Genoa. Shevchenko's illustrious career in Italian football made his appointment a popular one.

For Shevchenko, however, it reflected a massive transition in standards and responsibility. Taking over a Serie A team stuttering in the penultimate position in the table was no easy task. However, the offer presented him with an opportunity as well.

Further down-turn in results

Shevchenko's first game in charge was against Empoli. Genoa came from behind to rescue the match and earn a 2-2 draw. However, it turned out to be Shevchenko's only game this season which yielded some points.

Genoa's next five league outings all ended in defeat. The club's only win in the period came in the Coppa Italia against bottom-ranked Salernitana.

Shevchenko emerging as a mismatch in Serie A

Upon becoming the manager of Genoa, Shevchenko tweaked the formation to a 3-5-2 from a 4-3-3. While the move seemed an obvious plan to shore up the defence, the results haven't reflected that. His squad lacks the personnel to maintain a balance while playing with a 5-man back line-up.

Andrea Cambiaso (21) was immediately inducted into the first-team to play as a wingback. Stefano Sturaro, who was on the bench under Ballardii, was deployed as a holding midfielder.

Despite adding more personnel in the middle of the pitch, results barely improved. This underlines the lack of proficiency in the Genoa squad that Shevchenko has failed to acknowledge.

What was more surprising was Shevchenko's retention of Goran Pandev as a target man, despite him scoring no goals in the season so far. He overlooked Fabio Bianchi, who had contributed to Genoa's points tally this season.

The move to Genoa was tinged with ambition, however in no less than a month, Shevchenko has been dealt a reality check.

