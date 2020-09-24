Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright take on Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in a Chinese Super League clash at the Suzhou City Stadium on Friday.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are looking to finish the first phase of the CSL in the top half of Group B, and are currently just a point behind Hebei China Fortune FC, with two games remaining in the first phase.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright lost their last game 1-0 to Shanghai East Asia.

The 1st Round of CFA cup in Suzhou: Tianjin Teda 2:0 Shijiazhuang Everbright. Wuhan Zall eliminated Hebei CFFC through penalty shootout. Shanghai SIPG 3:2 Chongqing Dangdai. Beijing Guoan vs Qingdao Huanghai(2:1) almost went to penalty-shootout. Cleo's last-min penalty was saved. pic.twitter.com/FHlttw2Scl — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 19, 2020

Chongqing Lifan are level on points with Hebei China Fortune, and know that any dip in form will be pounced upon by the two sides below them in the table, and that they need to keep winning.

Chongqing Dangdai beat Wuhan Zall 1:0 through Marcelo Cirino's stunning long-shot. After 4 wins in a row, Chang Woe-ryong's team takes a pole position to win a spot in the championship playoff. Wuhan Zall, on the contrary, fall out of the top 4 and face relegation battle. pic.twitter.com/aaCt3Mg6cJ — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 22, 2020

Their last game was a 1-0 win over Wuhan Zall, with a goal from Marcelo Cirino.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Head-to-Head

Chongqing Lifan have won seven of the 11 previous meetings between the two sides. The last meeting, which happened in August ended 1-0 to Chongqing Lifan, thanks to a goal from Marcelo Cirino.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Team News

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are still expected to be without midfield Zang Yifeng, who is still recuperating from an injury. Apart from that, manager Afshin Ghotbi is expected to have a full squad available to him, with his side still chasing a spot in the top half of Group B.

Injured: Zang Yifeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Lifan have no known injury issues, and manager Chang Woe-ryong is expected to have a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Predicted XIs

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Wang Peng, Zhong Jiyu, Matheus, Oscar Maritu

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho, Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Prediction

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have lost some momentum in their last two CSL games, and also lost a Chinese FA Cup fixture to rock-bottom Tianjin TEDA. Chongqing, on the other hand, have four CSL wins on the bounce, and are clearly one of the in-form sides in the CSL.

Even the head-to-head is firmly stacked in favour of Chongqing Lifan. True to the form book, and the pedigree of the two sides, Chongqing Lifan should come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0-2 Chongqing Dangdai Lifan