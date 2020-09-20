Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are set to play Shanghai SIPG at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday in their next Chinese Super League fixture.
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Tianjin TEDA last Wednesday. A strike from Brazilian forward Sandro Lima for Tianjin TEDA was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Chen Pu for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.
Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, beat Wuhan Zall 2-1 last Tuesday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Austria international and former West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring, with Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy adding a second for Vitor Pereira's side. Eddy Gnahore scored the consolation goal for Wuhan Zall.
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head
In five previous encounters between the two sides, Shanghai SIPG hold the clear advantage. They have won two games and drawn three, and are yet to lose against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.
Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Suzhou City Stadium. Brazil international Hulk scored for Shanghai SIPG, with midfielder Zang Yifeng the goalscorer for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide in the Chinese Premier League: D-W-W-W-D
Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-L-W-W
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Team News
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright manager Afshin Ghotbi will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Zang Yifeng, who is out with an injury. Other than that, Ghotbi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Zang Yifeng
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Shanghai SIPG have no known injury worries. Manager Vitor Pereira looks likely to have every player of his squad fully fit and available for selection.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Wang Peng, Zhong Jiyu, Matheus, Oscar Maritu
Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling, Fu Huan, Wei Zhen, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao, Yang Shiyuan, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Oscar, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Prediction
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are unbeaten in their last five games, with forwards like Oscar Maritu, Matheus and Muriqui in good form. Much will rely on how they lead the line.
Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, can count on an exciting frontline of former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, Marko Arnautovic and Hulk. All three have been excellent, and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright defenders will have to be at their very best to stop them.
Shanghai SIPG sit at the top of the league table, and they have an exciting and talented squad. They should beat Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.
Prediction: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0-2 Shanghai SIPG
Published 20 Sep 2020, 14:48 IST