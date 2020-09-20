Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are set to play Shanghai SIPG at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday in their next Chinese Super League fixture.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Tianjin TEDA last Wednesday. A strike from Brazilian forward Sandro Lima for Tianjin TEDA was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Chen Pu for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Through Sandro Lima's 1st goal in China, Tianjin Teda almost gained the 1st win this season after the worst first 10-game record in the CSL history. Odil Ahmedov made the debut for Tianjin Teda. Shijiazhuang made it 1:1 with 10 mins remaining. The 2nd point of Teda this season. pic.twitter.com/IdmMslAFe1 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 16, 2020

Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, beat Wuhan Zall 2-1 last Tuesday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Austria international and former West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring, with Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy adding a second for Vitor Pereira's side. Eddy Gnahore scored the consolation goal for Wuhan Zall.

Full time: Shanghai SIPG 2:1 Wuhan Zall. Marko Arnautovic opened the deadlock and Aaron Mooy, being introduced into the match after half-time, doubled the lead. Oscar set up for the two goals. Today is the 30-year birthday for the Australian midfielder who made a promising start. pic.twitter.com/T881O0S9GG — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 15, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, Shanghai SIPG hold the clear advantage. They have won two games and drawn three, and are yet to lose against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Suzhou City Stadium. Brazil international Hulk scored for Shanghai SIPG, with midfielder Zang Yifeng the goalscorer for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide in the Chinese Premier League: D-W-W-W-D

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-L-W-W

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Team News

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright manager Afshin Ghotbi will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Zang Yifeng, who is out with an injury. Other than that, Ghotbi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Zang Yifeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Shanghai SIPG have no known injury worries. Manager Vitor Pereira looks likely to have every player of his squad fully fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Wang Peng, Zhong Jiyu, Matheus, Oscar Maritu

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling, Fu Huan, Wei Zhen, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao, Yang Shiyuan, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Oscar, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG Prediction

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are unbeaten in their last five games, with forwards like Oscar Maritu, Matheus and Muriqui in good form. Much will rely on how they lead the line.

Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, can count on an exciting frontline of former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, Marko Arnautovic and Hulk. All three have been excellent, and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright defenders will have to be at their very best to stop them.

Shanghai SIPG sit at the top of the league table, and they have an exciting and talented squad. They should beat Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Prediction: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0-2 Shanghai SIPG

