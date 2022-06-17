Shimizu S-Pulse vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

J1 League action returns after the international break as Shimizu S-Pulse welcome Avispa Fukuoka to the IAI Stadium Nihondaira on Saturday.

The home team are without a win in their last five league games, with their previous league outing against Kashiwa Reysol ending in a 3-1 loss in May. They were in action in the Emperor's Cup before the international break, where they secured an 8-0 win over Shunan.

Avispa Fukuoka, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Urawa Reds in their league outing before the international break. They were in action in the J League Cup playoffs during the break, securing a win on away goals after a 2-2 draw against Kashima Antlers.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 24 times across competitions since 1992. Shimizu S-Pulse have been the better side in this fixture, recording 19 wins against their Kyushu-based rivals.

Fukuoka have just three wins against Shimizu, while three games have ended in draws. The two teams last met at the Best Denki Stadium in October, where Shimizu came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W.

Avispa Fukuoka form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Shimizu S-Pulse

There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the hosts, as all their players have returned unscathed from the international break. Renato Augusto's involvement in the game remains doubtful with a muscle injury. while Togo Umeda is sidelined with an ACL injury.

Injured: Togo Umeda, Renato Junior.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Avispa Fukuoka

There are no reported injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XIs

Shimizu S-Pulse (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yugo Tatsuta, Valdo, Yoshinori Suzuki, Teruki Hara; Reon Yamahara, Kota Miyamoto, Ryo Takeuchi, Daiki Matsuoka; Yuta Kamiya, Yuito Suzuki.

Avispa Fukuoka (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Yota Maejima, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Takeshi Kanamori, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

The home team have just two wins this season, so a victory for them here seems unlikely. Fukuoka, meanwhile, have fared slightly better, with four wins from 16 games, but they have struggled for goals, netting only 11 times, the worst attacking record in the league.

Shimizu have conceded 24 goals thus far, so their odds of a clean sheet are low. Given the form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Avispa Fukuoka.

