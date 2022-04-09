Shimizu S-Pulse vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Shimizu S-Pulse entertain Gamba Osaka in J1 League action at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira on Sunday.

The hosts have managed to stay above the relegation zone on goal difference as they have just one win in seven league games so far. They secured a point in their previous league outing as they held the Urawa Reds to a 1-1 draw.

Gamba Osaka also played out a 1-1 draw last week as new signing Dawhan scored his first goal for the club against Kyoto Sanga. The hosts have just one win to their name this season while Gamba Osaka will be looking to secure just their third win of the campaign here.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The two central Japanese rivals have crossed paths 75 times across all competitions so far. The hosts have just two wins to their name in their last 10 encounters in this fixture and trail the visiting side 29-36 in the head-to-head record while 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are without a win at Sunday's venue since 2017. The two sides last met in league action in August. Hiroto Yamami scored an 82nd-minute winner for Gamba Osaka.

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Shimizu S-Pulse

S-Pa will be without the services of Akira Silvano Disaro, Thiago, Renato Júnior, and Kenta Nishizawa for this league fixture.

Injuries: Kenta Nishizawa, Thiago, Akira Silvano Disaro, Renato Júnior

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visiting side as Masaaki Higashiguchi and Takashi Usami remain sidelined with leg and muscle injuries respectively.

Injury: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Takashi Usami

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yugo Tatsuta, Valdo, Yoshinori Suzuki, Teruki Hara; Reon Yamahara, Kota Miyamoto, Ryo Takeuchi, Daiki Matsuoka; Yuta Kamiya, Yuito Suzuki

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kei Ishikawa (GK); Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Ryu Takao; Keisuke Kurokawa, Dawhan, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hideki Ishige, Leandro Pereira

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last two games and are unbeaten in their travels to Shimizu since 2017. They are in good goalscoring touch at the moment, scoring in every game so far.

The hosts have just six wins to their name and might struggle against the visitors. Taking the form of both sides into consideration, a narrow win for Osaka seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediciton: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-2 Gamba Osaka

